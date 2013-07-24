FRANKFURT, July 24 Private equity group Carlyle
has entered exclusive talks to buy family-owned German
wood processing group Klenk Holz AG and hopes to clinch a
deal this month, two people familiar with the deal said on
Wednesday.
German private equity firm Orlando has also expressed
interest in buying the unprofitable group, which has annual
sales of 387 million euros ($511.55 million) and 1200 staff, the
sources added, speaking on condition of anonymity as the deal is
private.
Klenk Holz said that talks with an unnamed investor were
being finalized, while Carlyle declined to comment and Orlando
was not immediately available.
The sale is part of a revamp that Klenk Holz launched as it
struggled with increasing wood prices as well as growing
competition from Scandinavian rivals.