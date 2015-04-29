April 29 Carlyle Group LP reported a 13
percent year-on-year drop in first-quarter profit, as it was
asked to pay $112 million in a French tax court case involving
one of its real estate funds, yet it still beat most analysts'
expectations on performance.
Carlyle had reserved only $82.5 million for the case, which
involves tax exemptions claimed by one of its European funds on
the sale of real estate assets in Paris. Carlyle is now
appealing the French court ruling.
The value of Carlyle's private equity funds, however,
increased by 8 percent in the quarter, almost 7 percentage
points more than the S&P 500. By comparison, peers
Blackstone Group LP and KKR & Co LP saw a 6.4
percent and 5.1 percent appreciation respectively in their
private equity funds in the first quarter.
The Washington, D.C.-based private equity firm said that
economic net income (ENI), an earnings metric that factors in
the mark-to-market value of its portfolio, was $273 million in
the first quarter of 2015 versus $312 million in the
corresponding period in 2014.
This translated into post-tax ENI per share of 80 cents per
adjusted unit, ahead of the average analyst forecast of 70 cents
in a Thomson Reuters poll.
Distributable earnings came in at $148 million in the
quarter, down from $183 million a year earlier but higher than
what most analysts expected, as Carlyle continued to cash out on
its investments.
Carlyle said it had $60.4 billion in so-called dry powder as
of the end of March available to spend on investments.
Carlyle's assets under management were $192.7 billion as of
the end of March, down from $194.5 billion as of the end of
December.
In the first quarter, Carlyle finished raising its first
international energy fund at its cap of $2.5 billion and a
natural resources fund at its cap of $5.3 billion.
Carlyle declared a first-quarter distribution of 33 cents
per common unit.
