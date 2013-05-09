May 9 Carlyle Group LP reported slightly
higher first-quarter profit on Thursday and said cash generated
from managing and selling assets was down 6 percent, despite
strong capital markets allowed other private equity firms to
boost earnings.
Economic net income, a measure of profitability that takes
into account the mark-to-market value of assets, was $394
million, compared with $392 million a year before.
Distributable earnings, which includes both management fees
and performance fees and shows actual cash available to pay
dividends, came to $168 million pretax, or 47 cents per common
unit, down from $179 million in the first quarter of 2012.
Total assets under management were $176.3 billion at the end
of March, up from $170.2 billion as of the end of December.