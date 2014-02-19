(In paragaph 4, corrects to say Carlyle monetizing more of its
assets, not less)
Feb 19 Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP
reported a higher-than-expected 216 percent rise in
fourth-quarter earnings as the value of its funds jumped and the
profits generated from the sales of assets soared.
Economic net income (ENI), an earnings measure comprising
cash and paper profits or losses based on how funds have been
marked to market, increased to $576 million in the fourth
quarter from $182 million a year earlier.
This translated into post-tax adjusted ENI per share of
$1.64. Analysts on average expected 91 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Carlyle's pretax distributable earnings, which show how much
cash is available to pay dividends, were $401 million versus
$188 million a year earlier, as the company monetized more of
its assets.
Assets under management were $188.8 billion at the end of
December, up from $185 billion at the end of September. Carlyle
said it had raised $3.8 billion in new capital from investors
during the quarter.
Carlyle declared a fourth-quarter dividend of $1.40 per
share.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)