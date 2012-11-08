Nov 8 Carlyle Group LP in conference call with analysts and investors: * Co-CEO Rubenstein says expects final close this year for energy mezzanine fund, topping $1 billion in size * Co-CEO Rubenstein says on track to raise $10 billion for Carlyle Partners VI as scheduled * Co-CEO rubenstein says no Carlyle portfolio company experienced severe damage as a result of hurricane Sandy * Co-CEO rubenstein says sandy will not have any meaningful impact on Carlyle * Co-CEO rubenstein says does not expect fiscal cliff negotiations to affect private equity disproportionally * Co-CEO rubenstein says cannot say yet how any U.S. tax reform would impact carried interest * Co-CEO Conway says sees signs of economic stabilization in Europe, Carlyle data more favorable than media headlines * Conway says sees worrying decline in industrial output in Japan * Conway says believes the best place in the world to invest today is