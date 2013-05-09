May 9 Carlyle Group LP on earnings call with
analysts:
* Co-CEO David Rubenstein says is highly confident North
American buyout fund will reach $10 billion target this year
* Rubenstein says latest European buyout fund will have first
close later this year
* Rubenstein says AlpInvest to complete raising $4.6 billion
fund for secondaries
* Co-CEO William Conway says European real estate portfolio
faces challenges due to the lack of growth
* William Conway says plans more company IPOs later this year,
markets permitting
* CFO Adena Friedman says expects fee revenue to recover in
2014 as successor
funds reach first close
* Conway says believes distributable earnings will be
relatively flat in the short term
* Rubenstein says U.S. buyout fund has closed on $7.1 billion,
realistic to close on $9 billion by end of Q2
* Rubenstein says U.S. buyout fund says could exceed $10
billion cover,
decision not yet made
* Rubenstein says latest European buyout fund will likely hit
fundraising target next year
* Rubenstein says not worried about carried interest tax in the
short
term
* Rubenstein says regulations may change to let unaccredited
investors invest
in private equity in next couple of years