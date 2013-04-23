By Olivia Oran and Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK, April 23 A Carlyle Group LP
investor plans to sell shares worth $196 million as of the end
of Tuesday, an equity capital markets advisory firm said, the
second block trade involving the alternative asset manager in a
little over a month.
The identity of the seller and the price at which the shares
will be sold were not clear. IPO Boutique said that 6 million
shares would be sold on Wednesday in a secondary block trade
underwritten by Deutsche Bank Securities.
Carlyle declined to comment while a Deutsche Bank
spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Carlyle shares ended trading at $32.60 on Tuesday, up 25.3
percent since the start of the year, compared to 14.7 percent
rise in the S&P 500 Asset Management & Custody Banks index
.
Carlyle shares fell as much as 7.6 percent on March 15 after
an undisclosed investor sold 5 million shares at an unregistered
block trade for $30.75, a 5 percent discount to the previous
day's closing share price.
Later in March, Waddell & Reed Investment Management,
Carlyle's second largest outside shareholder, disclosed in a
regulatory filing that its number of shares in the firm had
dropped from 11.1 million shares to 6.1 million shares, a 5
million share difference equal to the March 15 sale.
Waddell did not immediately respond to a request for comment
when asked if their remaining 6.1 million shares were the ones
about to be sold in the block trade on Wednesday or whether it
was the party that sold 5 million shares on March 15.
Stock market regulations do not allow Carlyle employees to
sell shares in the firm for up to one year after the firm's
initial public offering, which took place in May 2012.
California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS)
held 12.7 million shares in Carlyle as of Dec. 31, according to
a regulatory filing. This represents 29.4 percent of Carlyle
shares trading. The third largest outside shareholder, Baron
Capital Management, held 4.3 million shares as of Dec. 31.