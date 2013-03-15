By Anthony Hughes and Olivia Oran

March 15 Carlyle Group LP shares were sold in an unregistered block trade for $30.75 each late on Thursday, a 5 percent discount to the closing price in regular market trading, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

An unspecified Carlyle investor sold five million shares through Deutsche Bank AG, the sources said.

California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) held 12.7 million shares in Carlyle as of Dec. 31, according to a regulatory filing. This represents 29.4 percent of Carlyle shares trading.

Waddell & Reed Investment Management held 11.1 million shares as of Dec. 31, which represents 25.7 percent of shares trading.

The third largest outside shareholder, Baron Capital Management, held 4.3 million shares as of Dec. 31.

CAlPERS declined to comment. Waddell & Reed and Baron Capital Management did not respond to a request for comment.

A Carlyle spokesman declined to comment, while a Deutsche Bank spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.

Stock market regulations do not allow Carlyle employees to sell shares in the firm for up to one year after the firm's initial public offering, which took place in May 2012.

On Friday, Carlyle said Michael Arpey, head of its fund investor relations; David Marchick, head of global external affairs; and Mitch Petrick, head of global market strategies, had joined its management committee, expanding its membership from six people to nine.

David Rubenstein, William Conway and Daniel D'Aniello, who founded Washington, D.C.-based Carlyle in 1987 and are now in their sixties, each own 15.4 percent of Carlyle. [ID: nL1N0C700I].

Carlyle shares were down 6.5 percent at $30.27 in afternoon trading in New York on Friday after closing at $32.37 on Thursday.