TAIPEI May 18 Private equity firm Carlyle Group
and other major shareholders of Taiwan's Ta Chong Bank
plan to sell the bank to Yuanta Financial in a deal
worth up to T$37 billion ($1.25 billion), two sources familiar
with the situation said on Friday.
Carlyle and the Chen family, which together hold about 70
percent of Ta Chong, would sell their stakes in a share swap
that values their holdings at T$17 per share, said one of the
sources.
Another source said the price was at T$15. Both sources
declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.
Carlyle had bought a 35 percent stake in Ta Chong in 2007
for NT$21.5 billion ($729 million), part of a wave of private
equity investments targetting a rebuilding of Taiwan's financial
sector after a consumer lending crisis beginning in 2005.
But sources told Reuters in April that Carlyle had hired
J.P. Morgan to sell its now around 40 percent stake in the bank,
and had been trying to enlist other shareholders in order to
sell a controlling stake.
The company was looking to exit a competitive and fragmented
Taiwan market where only slow progress had been made in
developing potentially lucrative banking ties with China, and
which had never produced the returns investors such as Carlyle
had sought.
"Most of the terms have been settled," said one of the
sources.
"The only things left to be worked out are Carlyle's
financing needs and arranging a position for Ta Chong's chairman
in the merged company."
The share swap would give Carlyle a 7 percent stake in
Yuanta, said the source.
The other source said that the companies would announce the
deal as soon as late this month.
Ta Chong's market capitalisation stood at about T$24 billion
as of Thursday's close. Its shares fell 2.27 percent to T$10.75
in midday trading on Friday, about the same as the broader
market.
A T$17 per share offer would value the bank at T$37.1
billion.
Officials of Carlyle and Yuanta declined to comment. Ta
Chong's spokesman said that he is not aware of the share sale.
J.P. Morgan and Barclays are advising Carlyle,
while Morgan Stanley is advising Yuanta, said the source.
Local media have previously reported that Fubon Financial
and Yuanta were interested in buying Ta Chong.