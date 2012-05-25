Croatia gearing up for new local bond issue -sources
ZAGREB, June 9 Croatia is gearing up for a local bond issue worth up to 500 million euros ($559.30 million) that is expected soon, a source at a major local bank said on Friday.
TAIPEI May 25 Yuanta Financial said on Friday it has pulled out of an up to $1.25 billion bid to buy Carlyle Group-backed Taiwanese bank Ta Chong Bank.
A Yuanta spokesman declined to elaborate. Local newspapers said disagreements over the share swap ratio and a recent tumble in the Taiwan stock market were behind the pull-out.
Reuters reported last Friday that Carlyle was in talks to sell its stake in Ta Chong to Yuanta in a deal worth up to T$37 billion ($1.25 billion) that would have given it a stake in Yuanta.
Carlyle was looking to exit its five-year investment in the slow-growing Ta Chong for exposure to the fast-expanding Yuanta.
ZAGREB, June 9 Croatia is gearing up for a local bond issue worth up to 500 million euros ($559.30 million) that is expected soon, a source at a major local bank said on Friday.
June 9 Hong Kong stocks, which recently hit multiple 23-month highs, slipped on Friday, with sentiment hurt by uncertainly stemming from the outcome of the British election and China producer price data suggesting an economic slowdown.