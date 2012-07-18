TAIPEI, July 18 Private equity fund Carlyle has
no plans for now to try and sell its stake in Taiwan's Ta Chong
Bank again as the timing is not good in a tough global
market.
Carlyle's plan to sell the stake in a deal worth up $1.25
billion fell apart in May when the potential buyer, Yuanta
Financial, pulled out.
"Nobody has approached us about a sale, and I don't think
we'll be selling for the time being," said Carlyle managing
director Alex Ying told reporters on the sidelines of a business
event.
"We need to find a good timing to exit, but it's not now ...
Our most essential job is to improve Ta Chong's earnings
performance," he said.
Rival private equity firm Longreach Group told Reuters
earlier in July that it is in no hurry to sell its stake in
Taiwan's EnTie Commercial Bank, saying it will take
its time amidst a tough environment.
(Reporting by Faith Hung)