TOKYO, Sept 24 Carlyle Group-backed Japanese
ball-bearings maker Tsubaki Nakashima Co has called off an up to
$555 million initial public offering, citing market conditions,
marking another failed attempt by the U.S. private equity firm
to list its assets in Japan.
Carlyle, which owns 95 percent in Tsubaki Nakashima, had
planned to sell 26.5 million shares, or 70 percent of its
holdings in the company in an initial public offering which
could have raised as much as 43.4 billion yen ($555 million).
"We have decided to call off the initial public offering
after considering the overall situation including market
conditions," Tsubaki Nakashima said in a statement on Monday.
Carlyle bought Tsubaki Nakashima last year from the private
equity unit of Nomura Holdings Inc. Tsubaki Nakashima
was valued at 66 billion yen at that time.