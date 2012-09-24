* Tsubaki Nakashima valued at 66 bln yen when Carlyle bought
it last year
* Carlyle-backed AvanStrate also dropped IPO plans twice in
the past
* Carlyle is only foreign PE firm with Japan-dedicated
investment fund
TOKYO, Sept 24 Carlyle Group-backed Japanese
ball-bearings maker Tsubaki Nakashima Co has called off an up to
$555 million initial public offering, citing weak market
conditions, marking another failed attempt by the U.S. private
equity firm to list its assets in Japan.
Carlyle, which owns 95 percent of Tsubaki Nakashima,
had planned to sell 26.5 million shares, or 70 percent of its
holdings in the company in an initial public offering which
could have raised as much as 43.4 billion yen ($555 million).
"We have decided to call off the initial public offering
after considering the overall situation including market
conditions," Tsubaki Nakashima said in a statement on Monday.
The company had announced earlier this month a plan to list its
shares and was to have set a price range for the IPO on Monday
after gauging investor demand.
Carlyle bought Tsubaki Nakashima last year from the private
equity unit of Nomura Holdings Inc. Tsubaki Nakashima
was valued at 66 billion yen at that time.
Carlyle, the only foreign private equity firm with a fund
dedicated to Japanese investments, has not had great success in
initial public offerings for the investments.
In April Carlyle-owned AvanStrate Inc, a maker of glass used
for liquid crystal displays, pulled its IPO plans for the second
time in a year.
Carlyle had also planned to sell its stake in mobile
communications provider Willcom Inc but before the IPO could
take place Willcom went bankrupt in 2010.
Carlyle hired Nomura Securities, Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and others to handle the offering for Tsubaki Nakashima.