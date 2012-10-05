TOKYO Oct 5 Cash-strapped Japanese
semiconductor materials maker Covalent Materials Corp, backed by
private equity firms Carlyle Group LP and Unison Capital,
has struck a deal with its bondholders to buy back some of the
securities, thereby averting a default.
Covalent said in a statement on Friday the bondholders have
approved the company's proposal involving a combination of
buying back the outstanding bonds and extending their maturity
in return for higher coupons.
The company said in July that it did not have enough cash to
repay 53.3 billion yen ($679 million) in bonds maturing in
February and sought extension of the maturity date. Later it had
also offered to buy back the bonds at 76 yen against the face
value of 100 yen.
U.S. buyout firm Carlyle and Japanese private equity firm
Unison bought the technology company, formerly known as Toshiba
Ceramics, from Toshiba Corp in 2006, at the peak of
Japan's leveraged buyout boom.
It was a rare instance of the buyout industry making a
purchase from a Japanese bluechip company. Carlyle owned a 45.6
percent stake in the company and Unison a 47.5 percent stake as
of end-March.
But Covalent Materials has been facing tough times as prices
for chips have fallen dramatically on weaker demand. Elpida
Memory Inc, a maker of dynamic random access memory, filed for
bankruptcy protection in February, while another chipmaker,
Renesas Electronics Corp, has been seeking cash for
survival.
Covalent will spend 21.3 billion yen to buy back part of the
bonds initially. The maturity date for the remaining debt will
be extended to February 2017 in return for higher coupons, the
company said.
The company issued the bonds, originally worth 55 billion
yen, in 2008.
If the bondholders had rejected the proposal, Covalent
Materials' bonds could have defaulted, potentially leading the
company into bankruptcy.