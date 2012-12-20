Taiwan stocks dip; TSMC, Cathay Fin down
TAIPEI, June 3 Taiwan stocks edged lower in a special session on Saturday as investor sentiment remained cautious after the market's climb last month to a 17-year high.
Dec 20 Asset manager The Carlyle Group acquired a 47.5 percent stake in energy investor NGP Energy Capital Management for $424 million to boost its natural resources investments.
Carlyle will buy the 40 percent stake owned by Barclays Natural Resource Investments and rest from NGP's management.
The deal, which will be funded with cash and Carlyle Holdings partnership units, closed on Thursday.
TAIPEI, June 3 Taiwan stocks edged lower in a special session on Saturday as investor sentiment remained cautious after the market's climb last month to a 17-year high.
June 2 Brand licensor Marquee Brands LLC is leading a consortium that is preparing a bid for BCBG Max Azria Group LLC, which would allow the U.S. fashion house to exit bankruptcy with a footprint of 15 to 20 stores, people familiar with the matter said.