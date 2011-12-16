Dec 16 Private equity firm Carlyle Group
said it sold auto parts supplier Diversified Machine
Inc (DMI) to Platinum Equity for an undisclosed amount.
In August, sources told Reuters that the PE firm was seeking
a buyer for DMI and that the business may fetch more than $400
million.
Carlyle had formed DMI by acquiring all assets of UniBoring
out of bankruptcy in 2005, and renamed it Diversified Machine
Inc -- a precision machining company that makes chassis and
components and modules for automakers and parts suppliers.
CEO of DMI, Bruce Swift, will continue in his role following
the deal.
Platinum Equity is a firm that specializes in buying
distressed assets.