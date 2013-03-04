March 4 Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP
and its Dutch asset manager arm AlpInvest Partners said
on Monday the Indiana Public Retirement System has committed
$150 million for the firm to invest in companies and other funds
based in, or affiliated with, the state.
Investments can be in private equity, credit, real estate or
infrastructure, said Carlyle, which will run Indiana Investment
Fund II on behalf of the state's public pension fund.
"By investing capital here in Indiana, INPRS achieves the
dual goal of targeting premium rates of returns while nurturing
Hoosier entrepreneurs and their businesses," Indiana Public
Retirement System Executive Director Steve Russo said in a press
release. "We are impressed with the track record and expertise
of the Carlyle-AlpInvest partnership and are confident it will
serve us well."
The Indiana Public Retirement System, which had over $27.2
billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2012, represents public
universities, schools, municipalities and state agencies. It
issued a public request in September 2012 for proposals from
alternative asset managers to administer the fund, seeking to
invest $50 million in Indiana-related funds and $100 million in
direct investments in Indiana.
The fund's predecessor, the $155 million Indiana Investment
Fund I, was launched in 2006 and is administered by Credit
Suisse Group AG.
Carlyle and other large private equity firms such as
Blackstone Group LP have sought to diversify their
businesses away from leveraged buyouts. AlpInvest, which Carlyle
acquired in 2011, is a so-called fund of funds that allows
investors to invest in several funds through one commitment.
Carlyle's investment mandate from the Indiana Public
Retirement System follows commitments from other pension funds
to private equity firms.
In 2011, New Jersey's pension fund committed up to $1.8
billion to funds managed by Blackstone. The Teacher Retirement
System of Texas also pledged $3 billion each to Apollo Global
Management and KKR & Co LP to manage in separate
accounts.