EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Sept 10 Carlyle Group LP has appointed Adam Metz, a former executive at rival TPG, to a newly created position of head of international real estate, adding further momentum to its expansion of its overseas property business.
Carlyle currently manages $12.3 billion in ten real estate funds and related investment vehicles that invest in a range of real estate assets in Asia, Europe and the United States.
Metz, who will begin his role at Carlyle next month, helped build a commercial real estate investment management business at TPG Capital Management LP.
He is also credited with steering No.2 U.S. mall owner General Growth Properties Inc through bankruptcy after the credit crisis made it difficult to refinance the company's mortgage and corporate debt.
"Real estate is one of the largest asset classes in the world and Adam will lead our efforts to expand the depth and breadth of Carlyle's international footprint," Carlyle Chairman Daniel D'Aniello said in a statement.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.