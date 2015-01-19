Jan 19 Carmat SA :
* Announces that the patient implanted at the Nantes
University Hospital in August 2014 has been discharged from the
hospital and has returned home
* Says to have received approval from the competent
authorities to include the portable power and alert system in
the protocol of the ongoing first-in-man study, thus making it
available to all patients of this trial
* The patient was discharged home after training in the
management of this silent electric portable system
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)