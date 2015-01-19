Jan 19 Carmat SA :

* Announces that the patient implanted at the Nantes University Hospital in August 2014 has been discharged from the hospital and has returned home

* Says to have received approval from the competent authorities to include the portable power and alert system in the protocol of the ongoing first-in-man study, thus making it available to all patients of this trial

* The patient was discharged home after training in the management of this silent electric portable system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

