Jan 26 Carmat SA :

* Announces to take out a new contingent equity line with Kepler Cheuvreux

* New framework agreement foresees a maximum of three successive tranches of 12 months each

* Tranches to consist in an initial tranche of 20 million euros ($22.42 million) beginning of the day the agreement is signed, followed by two optional tranches of 15 million euros each

* Kepler Cheuvreux commitments to subscribe to a total of 20 million euros over the coming 12 months, resulting in the issuance of about 303,8651 new Carmat shares or 6.5 percent of capital

* New financing agreement terminates the previous contract put in place with Kepler Cheuvreux in June 2013

Source text: reut.rs/15JMxE5

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)