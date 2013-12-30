BRIEF-Hunan Fangsheng Pharma unit to buy 26 medical equipments worth 66.2 mln yuan
* Says its controlling unit will buy 26 medical equipments worth 66.2 million yuan from a Hebei-based medical equipment company
PARIS Dec 30 Carmat SA : * Shares rise 3.7 percent after surgeon says first artificial heart patient
doing well
* Says the company signed a strategic partnership framework with Ortho Clinical Diagnostics(China), the partner will provide medical instruments to the company