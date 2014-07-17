BRIEF-Vistagen Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, July 17 Carmat SA : * Shares in Carmat SA rise 19.4 percent after company says to resume
artificial heart tests
BOSTON, Jan 23 Smarting from its biggest-ever yearly loss, hedge fund Viking Global Investors has reordered its stock picking team and plans to invest more money in financial and consumer stocks and less in pharmaceutical stocks, its co-founder told clients.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Endo International Plc said on Monday it had reached a proposed settlement with U.S. anti-trust regulators under which it will not pay rivals to delay the introduction of generic competitors to its medications.