PARIS, March 3 The first patient fitted with an artificial heart made by French company Carmat has died, the hospital who had performed the transplant on him in December said on Monday.

The 76-year-old man died on Sunday, 75 days after the operation, the Georges Pompidou European Hospital in Paris said in a statement, adding that the cause of his death could not be known for sure at this stage. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Michel Rose)