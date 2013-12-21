PARIS Dec 21 France's Carmat,
developer of an artificial heart implanted into its first
patient last week, may seek an injection of funds from fresh
investors to help tap a potential multi-billion-euro global
market, a senior executive said.
"We could, at some point, call on new investors," Carmat
co-founder Philippe Pouletty was quoted saying by Le Monde
newspaper on Saturday. "Our aim, if possible, is to remain
independent."
The company said after Friday's stock market close it had
carried out its first implant of an artificial heart that can
beat for up to five years, marking a potential breakthrough for
patients with heart conditions.
Company officials warned it was too early to draw firm
conclusions from the operation carried out in a Paris hospital
on Wednesday, but noted the male patient in his 70s was
conscious and talking in intensive care.
Pouletty told Le Monde that, once put on sale, the 130,000
euro ($177,700) device had a potential market of 100,000
patients in the United States and Europe.
"The medical need is significant, with a market potential of
several billion euros," Pouletty said. "The issue is whether it
will be reimbursed by healthcare systems. We are confident about
that (as) much less sophisticated artificial hearts of
comparable cost are already authorised and reimbursed in a
number of countries."
Shares in the company closed at 102.86 euros on Friday, to
give it a stock market value of about 436 million euros. The
stock was listed on the Paris bourse in 2010 at 18 euros.
Pouletty, director of investment fund Truffle Capital which
funded Carmat's launch, said the group had raised 16 million
euros with its initial stock market flotation and a further 30
million via a share issue in 2011. It also won 33 million
funding from France's Public Investment Bank (BPI).
Pouletty said the company hoped to implant the device into a
further three patients in coming weeks and expand trials to
around 20 patients next year. If results are positive, it would
seek the rights to market the artificial heart in Europe.
Heart-assistance devices have been used for decades as a
temporary solution for patients awaiting transplants, but
Carmat's product is designed to replace the real heart over the
long run.
Among Carmat's competitors for artificial heart implants are
privately-held SynCardia Systems and Abiomed, both of
the United States.