PARIS Dec 29 A 75-year-old Frenchman was
feeding himself and chatting to his family, more than a week
after becoming the first person to be fitted with an artificial
heart made by French biomedical company Carmat, one
of his surgeons said.
"He is awake, feeding himself and talking with his family.
We are thinking of getting him up on his feet soon, probably as
early as this weekend," Professor Daniel Duveau, who saw the
patient on Thursday, told Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper.
A more detailed account of the patient's health would be
made public on Monday, the paper wrote.
Heart-assistance devices have been used for decades as a
temporary solution for patients awaiting transplants, but
Carmat's bioprosthetic product is designed to replace the real
heart over the long run, mimicking nature using biological
materials and sensors.
It aims to extend life for patients suffering from terminal
heart failure who cannot hope for a heart transplant, often
because they are too old and donors too scarce.
The artificial heart, which can beat up to five years, has
been successfully tested on animals but the Dec. 18 implant in a
Paris hospital was the first in a human patient.
Three more patients in France are due to be fitted with the
device. The next operation is scheduled for the first weeks of
January, the newspaper reported.
In this first range of clinical trials, the success of the
device will be judged on whether patients survive with the
implant for at least a month.
The patients selected suffer from terminal heart failure -
when the sick heart can no longer pump enough blood to sustain
the body - and would otherwise have only a few days or weeks to
live.
Artificial hearts thus fuel huge hope amongst patients,
their families, and investors. Shares in Carmat have risen more
than five-fold since floating on the Paris exchange in 2010.
Duveau told the JDD that Carmat's first patient was very
combative and confident with his new prosthetic heart.
"When his wife and his daughter leave him, he tells them:
'See you tomorrow!' All he wants is to enjoy life. He can't wait
to get out of the intensive care unit, out of his room, and out
of uncertainty."
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)