PARIS, Sept 8 An artificial heart made by Carmat was fitted into a second patient on Aug 5 and the operation went smoothly, the French health ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"The operation was carried out in good conditions" at the CHU hospital of Nantes, the statement said, adding that the minister sent her best wishes to the patient, of whom no details were given.

Carmat confirmed earlier on Monday it had fitted a second patient with one of its artificial hearts and would continue its clinical trials on two more patients. It did not reveal a date.

The clinical trial be considered a success if these first patients survive with the implant for at least a month. The patients selected suffer from terminal heart failure - when the sick heart can no longer pump enough blood to sustain the body - and have only a few weeks, or even days, to live. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Brian Love)