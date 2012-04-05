* Q4 EPS $0.41 vs est $0.40
April 5 CarMax Inc, the largest retailer
of used cars in the United States, posted a quarterly profit
that beat analysts' estimates as the number of used cars it sold
rose for the first time in three quarters.
The company also said it corrected its 2011 and 2012
statements to account for sale-leasebacks it entered into
between 1995 and 2009. As a result of the correction, reported
net earnings per diluted share were reduced by 2 cents in both
years.
CarMax benefited during the recession as cash-strapped
consumers looked for bargains. However, rising used-car prices,
lower used vehicle supply and increasing competition from
new-car dealers had been slowing down sales growth at used-car
retailers like CarMax.
Used cars sold in the quarter rose 6 percent to 105,769
units, while the number of wholesale vehicles sold increased 13
percent to 73,897 units.
CarMax, which operates in a fragmented used-car market and
competes with America's Car-Mart, said same-store
used-unit sales rose 4 percent in the fourth quarter, while
wholesale vehicle sales jumped by 18 percent.
Net income rose to $95 million, or 41 cents a share, from
$88.8 million, or 39 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $2.48 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 40 cents a
share on revenue of $2.41 b illion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Richmond, Virginia-based company, valued at
about $7.91 billion, closed at $34.92 on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.