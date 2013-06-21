June 21 CarMax Inc, the largest used-car retailer in the United States, reported a 22 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more cars at higher prices.

Net income rose to $146.7 million, or 64 cents per share, in the first quarter from $120.7 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 19 percent to $3.31 billion.

CarMax, which also sells some new cars, has over 100 lots across the United States and plans to open 13 more by May 2014.