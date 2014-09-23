(Adds details, shares)

Sept 23 CarMax Inc, the largest U.S. used-car retailer, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as growth in comparable unit sales at its used car lots slowed to a near halt.

Shares of the company, which also sells new cars, fell 7 percent to $49.10 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

CarMax's comparable unit sales growth at used-car stores open for at least a year slowed to 0.2 percent in the second quarter ended Aug. 31 from 15.9 percent, a year earlier.

The second quarter had one less Saturday compared with the year-earlier quarter, which hurt comparable unit sales growth at used car lots by 1 percentage point, CarMax said.

Net income rose to $154.5 million, or 70 cents per share, in the quarter from $140.3 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding the proceeds of a lawsuit settlement, the company earned 64 cents per share.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $3.60 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 67 cents per share and revenue of $3.57 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

CarMax said its total used car sales rose 6.3 percent to 143,325 units in the quarter.

CarMax said its total used car sales rose 6.3 percent to 143,325 units in the quarter.

Up to Monday's close, the company's stock had risen 5.6 percent this year, while the S&P 500 Index rose about 17 percent.