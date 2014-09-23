(Adds details, CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
By Ankit Ajmera
Sept 23 CarMax Inc, the largest U.S.
used-car retailer, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly
profit as growth in comparable unit sales at its used-car lots
slowed to a near halt, hurt by tighter lending norms that kept
subprime customers at bay.
Shares of the company, which also sells new cars, fell as
much as 10 percent in early trading on Tuesday.
CarMax's comparable unit sales growth at used-car stores
open for at least a year slowed to 0.2 percent in the second
quarter ended Aug. 31 from 15.9 percent, a year earlier.
"Significant increases of subprime sales have been a major
driver of same-store sales growth for the company over the last
few years," RBC Capital Markets analyst Scot Ciccarelli wrote in
a note. "As the growth from this customer base ebbs, it should
have a negative impact on (comparable sales)."
CarMax said 13.8 percent of the cars it sold to customers in
the quarter were financed by third-party subprime loan
providers, down from 18.5 percent, a year earlier.
Sales of cars to subprime customers - buyers with a weak
credit history - fell about 5,200 from a year earlier as lenders
tightened credit terms, the company said.
CarMax's used-car sales rose 6.3 percent to 143,325 units in
the quarter, while new car sales rose 18 percent to 2,581.
Chief Executive Tom Folliard said the traffic at CarMax's
stores was high, but the number of people making purchases was
relatively low, mainly due to "less compelling offers" by
subprime lenders.
The second quarter also had one less Saturday compared with
the year-earlier quarter, which hurt comparable unit sales
growth at used-car lots by 1 percentage point, the company said.
Net income rose to $154.5 million, or 70 cents per share, in
the quarter from $140.3 million, or 62 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding the proceeds of a lawsuit settlement, CarMax
earned 64 cents per share.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $3.60 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 67 cents per
share and revenue of $3.57 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The Richmond, Virginia-based company's shares were down 9
percent at $48.03 in noon trading on the New York Stock
Exchange.
Up to Monday's close, the stock had risen 5.6 percent this
year, while the S&P 500 Index rose about 17 percent.
