April 4 CarMax Inc, the largest retailer of used cars in the United States, reported a 9 percent jump in quarterly revenue as easier availability of credit helped more Americans buy cars.

The company's revenue rose to $3.08 billion in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 28, from $2.83 billion a year earlier.

CarMax's net income fell to $99.2 million, or 44 cents per share, in the quarter, from $107.2 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

CarMax, which also sells new cars, said used cars sold in the quarter rose 12 percent to 132,856 vehicles.