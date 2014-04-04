(Corrects paragraph 2 to add dropped word "to")
April 4 CarMax Inc, the largest retailer
of used cars in the United States, reported a 9 percent jump in
quarterly revenue as easier availability of credit helped more
Americans buy cars.
The company's revenue rose to $3.08 billion in the fourth
quarter ended Feb. 28, from $2.83 billion a year earlier.
CarMax's net income fell to $99.2 million, or 44 cents per
share, in the quarter, from $107.2 million, or 46 cents per
share, a year earlier.
CarMax, which also sells new cars, said used cars sold in
the quarter rose 12 percent to 132,856 vehicles.
(Reporting By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan and Mridhula Raghavan in
Bangalore)