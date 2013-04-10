April 10 CarMax Inc, the largest retailer of used cars in the United States, said quarterly profit rose nearly 13 percent on higher sales of used and wholesale vehicles.

Net income rose to $107.2 million, or 46 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $95 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose to 2.83 billion from $2.48 billion.

Used cars sold in the quarter rose 12 percent, while the number of wholesale vehicles sold increased 7 percent.