Nov 17 Activist hedge fund Oasis Management Co Ltd, the fourth largest shareholder in Carmike Cinemas Inc , is pressing the U.S. movie theater operator to implement a share buyback or dividend, according to a letter to its chairman seen by Reuters.

The Hong Kong-based investment firm believes Carmike's board needs to take "decisive action" because the company is the only listed movie theater operator without a dividend, Oasis said in the letter dated Nov. 16.

"A significant number of shareholders believe that such a depressed valuation relative to peers warrants action by the board to implement a capital return policy in the form of a dividend or buyback," Oasis, which owns a 5 percent stake in Carmike, said in the letter.

The hedge fund has so far secured support from Carmike's biggest shareholder, Mittleman Brothers LLC, which owned 7.43 percent of Carmike as of Sept 30.

"I would certainly be supportive of a share buyback, maybe in conjunction with a dividend just because they have free cash flow and the ability to do it," Mittleman's Chief Investment Officer Chris Mittleman said in an interview. "Buying back stock at these levels is hard to beat."

A Carmike spokeswoman said in a statement that the company welcomes the views of shareholders and that it will continue to take them into account.

"We regularly review the company's capital allocation to ensure it is directed to the areas where we believe we can drive the greatest value for our shareholders and deliver the best experience for our guests," the spokeswoman said.

Carmike shares, which closed at $21.36 Tuesday, have fallen about 27 percent over the past six months, lagging its competitors.

While theater attendance has been declining, Carmike, which owns about 274 theaters in 41 states, has been pursuing growth by expanding into new areas, such as alcohol sales and dining services in some of its theaters. Oasis said it supported these efforts.

Columbus, Georgia-based Carmike has a market capitalization of around $534 million and competes with Cinemark Holdings Inc and Regal Entertainment, as well as AMC Entertainment Inc, which was acquired by China's Wanda Group in 2012 for $2.6 billion.

Carmike has made several small acquisitions in the past few years, such as Sundance Cinemas, which it bought in October for $36 million, and about nine entertainment complexes from Muvico Theaters in 2014 for $31.4 million.

Reuters reported earlier this year that Carmike explored strategic alternatives, including a potential sale. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)