March 14 A Carnival Cruise Lines ship was stuck
at port in St. Maarten in the Caribbean on Thursday with
equipment trouble, a month after passengers spent nearly five
days trapped on another disabled Carnival vessel in the Gulf of
Mexico.
The captain of the Carnival Dream reported a problem with
the emergency diesel generator, which controls the ship's
propulsion, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman said.
The Coast Guard learned of the problem from a passenger at
about 3 a.m. local time, said Chief Petty Officer Ryan Doss in
Miami.
The ship was scheduled to leave port on Thursday and was due
back at Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Saturday, he said.
"Right now the passengers are being kept on board the ship
for accountability reasons," Doss said. "They were scheduled to
leave today so the captain has decided to have everybody remain
on board at this time."
Carnival Corp & Plc , which operates Carnival
Cruise and a number of other cruise lines, was not immediately
available for comment.
CNN reported that passengers aboard the Carnival Dream had
contacted the cable news channel complaining of power outages
and overflowing toilets, tales reminiscent of the troubles
aboard the disabled Carnival Triumph in February.
Doss said the Carnival Dream's captain had not confirmed the
reports of malfunctioning toilets or power outages.
"And we asked," Doss said. "The captain has reported that
the main generator is still working. That generator is what
controls everything else on the ship, such as power (and)
sewage."