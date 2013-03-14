* Engineers trying to fix Carnival Dream in St. Maarten
* Latest black eye for cruise industry
* Analyst says new incident an "inflection point"
* Carnival shares down 0.2 percent
By Colleen Jenkins and Phil Wahba
March 14 A Carnival Cruise Lines ship with 5,600
passengers and crew was stuck at a Caribbean port with equipment
trouble on Thursday, a month after another Carnival vessel was
disabled by a fire that trapped thousands of passengers at sea
for days.
The incident is the latest black eye for an industry
battered by problems ranging from norovirus outbreaks to the
Costa Concordia accident in Italy in 2012 that killed 32 people.
Carnival Corp said the cruise ship Carnival Dream
was stuck in port in St. Maarten after its emergency diesel
generator malfunctioned during testing on Wednesday. The liner,
among the company's largest, was on a weeklong cruise and had
been due back in Port Canaveral, Florida on Saturday.
The problem caused temporary disruptions to elevator and
toilet services but the ship never lost power, the company said,
adding that only one public toilet had overflowed.
Carnival Corp said it was arranging to fly the passengers,
via charter flights and regularly scheduled flights from the
Caribbean island, to Orlando or their final destination.
Passengers will get a refund equal to three days' worth of
travel and half off a future cruise.
The Carnival Dream is being held at dock while company
engineers work on the problem. The company said passengers were
free either to leave the ship and go into port or to remain
onboard until their flights.
The cruise industry has proven resilient in the face of a
series of disasters. The Cruise Lines International Association
(CLIA) projects that the number of people taking cruises this
year will rise 3.3 percent. Carnival Corp and its smaller rival,
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, have said bookings are
recovering from a slump following the Costa Concordia accident.
But a slew of headlines about mechanical problems and
passengers stranded at sea without functioning toilets - coming
at the busiest time of the year for bookings - could take a
toll, especially if it deters potential first-time passengers.
"It's first-time cruisers that will have issues. This is
definitely a PR (public relations) concern," said Morningstar
analyst Jaime Katz. "This is some inflection point."
Carnival canceled the Carnival Dream's next voyage, which
had been scheduled to start on Saturday.
ON HEELS OF REVIEW LAUNCH
Kris Anderson, a reporter for Memphis TV station WREG and a
passenger on the Dream, told CNN his friends had chided him for
booking a Carnival cruise.
"I said, 'What are the odds of it happening to two ships in
such a short period of time?'" he told CNN. "Look what happened
now."
The latest incident comes two days after Carnival said it
had launched a comprehensive review of its entire fleet
following a fire that crippled its Carnival Triumph in the Gulf
of Mexico last month.
An engine-room fire knocked out power and plumbing
throughout most of the Triumph, which was carrying more than
4,200 people. Passengers described an overpowering stench in
parts of the ship and complained that toilets and drainpipes had
overflowed.
The Triumph eventually was towed into port in Mobile,
Alabama, by tugboats.
The company has assembled teams of fire safety experts,
naval architects, electrical and mechanical engineers and engine
manufacturers to conduct its own investigation, Carnival Cruise
Lines President and Chief Executive Gerry Cahill said on
Tuesday.
The CLIA's website said a typical cruise ship has more than
60 safety, environmental and health inspections annually. The
U.S. Coast Guard inspects all cruise ships in the United States
to certify compliance with federal and international
regulations.
Over the weekend, another Carnival ship, the Carnival
Elation, had to get a tugboat escort down the Mississippi River
after a mechanical problem.
Carnival Corp shares were down 0.2 percent at $35.63 in
midday trading in New York on Thursday.