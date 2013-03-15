By Phil Wahba
March 15 Carnival Corp & Plc
said on Friday said that its Carnival Legend ship, on the last
leg of a seven-day Caribbean cruise, was having technical
difficulties that were affecting its sailing speed.
The problem prompted Carnival to cancel a scheduled stop on
Friday on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. The Legend will instead
go directly to its final destination and home port of Tampa,
Florida, where it is expected to arrive on Sunday as scheduled.
The vessel made its scheduled call on Thursday in Mahogany
Bay in Honduras, after stopping in Cozumel and Costa Maya in
Mexico earlier in the week.
The company said it would give each passenger a $100 credit
and offer 50 percent off a future Carnival cruise. A spokesman
said the ship's safety systems and hotel services are
functioning normally.
On a call with Wall Street analysts, Carnival Chief
Financial Officer David Bernstein said he was "hopeful" the
Legend would be able to sail on its regular itinerary next week.
The incident with the Legend was the fourth in the last
month to grab headlines.
On Thursday, its Carnival Dream was idled in St. Maarten
after its emergency diesel generator malfunctioned during
testing, and last weekend another ship, the Carnival Elation,
had to get a tugboat escort down the Mississippi River after a
mechanical problem.
Most notably, last month, the Carnival Triumph was crippled
in the Gulf of Mexico for days after an engine-room fire knocked
out power and plumbing throughout most of the vessel.
Carnival on Friday lowered its revenue and profit forecast
for the year, largely because of costs associated with the
Triumph incident and sailing cancellations.