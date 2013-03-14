PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as U.S. private-sector jobs data bolsters dollar
* U.S. private sector adds more jobs than expected in May * Palladium hits one-month high before retreating (Updates prices, adds comments, milestones, NEW YORK dateline) By Devika Krishna Kumar and Eric Onstad NEW YORK/LONDON, June 1 Gold prices eased on Thursday as the dollar rallied after a report showed that the U.S. economy created more private-sector jobs than expected in May, further strengthening expectations for an interest rate hike this month. U.S. p