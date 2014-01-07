BRIEF-Ocwen financial says disputes key allegations made in state regulators' orders
* Ocwen Financial - disputes key allegations made in state regulators' orders that co's mortgage loan servicing practices have caused substantial consumer harm
Jan 7 Carnival PLC : * Pier Luigi Foschi notified he was resigning from board of directors with
immediate effect * Will pay Mr. Foschi EUR 1,000,000 in consideration for his waiver of claims * Will pay Mr Foschi EUR 250,000 for the non-competition and non-solicitations
obligations
* Home Capital Group pre-announces first-quarter EPS and issues message to shareholders from chair