BRIEF-Zions Bancorp announces full redemption of Series F 7.90 pct non-cumulative perpetual stock
* Zions bancorp says will redeem all outstanding shares of its 7.90% series f non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock and related depositary shares
Feb 28 Carnival PLC : * Arison to sell up to 10 million Carnival shares * Of the 10 million shares, 5,000,000 shares were sold on February 28, 2014 at
a price of US$39.50 per share. * Remaining 5 million shares will be sold pursuant to sales plans under rule
10b5-1 over the next 15 months. * Total sale represents up to approximately 1% of the total combined voting
rights of Carnival Corporation & plc * If all the shares covered by the sales plans are sold, the arison family and
related entities will have approx 24% of combined voting rights * Source text
* Zions bancorp says will redeem all outstanding shares of its 7.90% series f non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock and related depositary shares
April 27 Trastor Real Estate Investment Company SA: