MIAMI, March 19 Carnival Cruise Lines has
canceled 10 more cruises aboard its ship Triumph, which was
undergoing repairs after an engine fire left it stranded in the
Gulf of Mexico last month, the company said on Tuesday.
The Triumph's return to service was pushed back to June 3.
The company said it also canceled two European cruises
aboard the Carnival Sunshine, which had been scheduled to
relaunch in April after a $155 million renovation. It is now
scheduled to return to service on May 5.
Passengers whose voyages were canceled on either ship will
receive full refunds, reimbursement for nonrefundable
transportation costs and a 25 percent discount on a future
cruise, Carnival said.
Carnival Corp, which owns Carnival Cruise Lines,
Holland America, and Costa, among other brands, has grappled
with a series of recent mishaps that prompted it to cut its
earnings forecasts.
Comedians had a field day when the Triumph was adrift with
more than 4,000 people aboard for five days without power to
operate the overflowing toilets. The ship was towed to Mobile,
Alabama, for repairs.
Carnival is in the midst of a fleetwide effort to improve
fire prevention and suppression, boost backup systems and
broaden the scope of hotel-type services that can run on
emergency power.
Carnival said it was extending the out-of-service period for
those two ships because it needed time to obtain materials and
make the improvements.
"We are fully committed to applying the recommendations
stemming from our fleetwide review and to make whatever
investments are needed despite the difficult decision to impact
people's vacations," Carnival Cruise Lines Chief Executive Gerry
Cahill said.
"Moving forward, we will have the ability to source
materials and schedule improvements much more expediently, thus
minimizing the scheduling impact on other vessels."
The Triumph sails to Mexico for four- and five-day trips out
of Galveston, Texas. The Sunshine is scheduled to operate nine-
and 12-day Mediterranean cruises from May to late October, then
cross the Atlantic and begin year-round seven-day Caribbean
cruises from New Orleans in late November.