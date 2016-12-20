(Adds details, shares)
Dec 20 Carnival Corp, the world's
largest cruise operator, reported higher-than-expected quarterly
revenue and profit, helped by an increase in ticket prices and
onboard spending.
The company's shares rose as much as 3.04 percent to $52.88
in early trading on Tuesday.
The operator of Costa and Princess Cruise lines, however,
said higher fuel prices and changes in currency rates would hurt
its results in 2017.
Carnival said it expects 2017 adjusted earnings between
$3.30-$3.60 per share. Analysts on average are expecting
earnings of $3.69.
The company's net income rose to $609 million, or 83 cents
per share, in the fourth quarter ended Nov. 30, from $270
million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 67 cents per share,
beating the average analyst estimate of 58 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 6.04 percent to $3.94 billion, beating the
average analyst estimate of $3.90 billion.
Up to Monday's close, Carnival's shares had fallen 5.8
percent since the start of the year.
(Reporting by Aravind K in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)