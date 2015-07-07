(Adds comment by industry analyst)
By David Adams
MIAMI, July 7 Carnival Corp has won U.S.
approval to operate culturally-themed cruises to Cuba and plans
to start taking travelers there next May, joining a growing list
of maritime companies hoping to profit from a thaw in relations
between Washington and Havana.
The United States and Cuba have been working for months to
improve relations after more than five decades of animosity that
led to a trade embargo against the communist-led
country.
The countries formally agreed last week to restore
diplomatic relations on July 20.
Miami-based Carnival, the world's largest cruise operator,
said it was still in talks with Cuba for approval to start
specialized humanitarian and cultural visits there that fall
within U.S. embargo guidelines.
Americans are still banned from going to Cuba as tourists
but are allowed to go for a dozen approved motives such as
visiting family or participating in academic, professional,
religious or educational programs.
Despite the ongoing restrictions, the news was welcomed by
the travel industry.
"A lot of Americans want to visit Cuba and this is one of
the first real mass ways to get to Cuba," said Brad Tolkin,
chief executive of World Travel Holdings, a major booker of
cruises.
Cuba currently doesn't have the infrastructure to handle an
influx of American visitors so docking at a port would alleviate
pressure on hotel accommodations, he added.
Carnival is the first major U.S.-based cruise ship company
to venture into Cuban waters. Two other Miami-based companies,
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and Norwegian Cruise Line
Holdings Ltd, have expressed interest but say the U.S.
embargo remains an obstacle.
Frank Del Rio, the Cuban-born president and chief executive
officer of Norwegian, said Carnival's move took the island one
step closer toward an overall easing of leisure travel
"I extend my congratulations and best wishes to Carnival for
pioneering this critical first step," he said, adding he hoped
it would help ease U.S. leisure travel restrictions on Cuba.
Swiss company MSC Cruises last week became the first cruise
line to base a ship in Cuba, announcing that the 2,120-passenger
MSC Opera will take up winter residence in Havana from December
to April, in partnership with a Cuban state-owned travel firm.
In May, the U.S. Treasury Department approved several
licenses for passenger ferry services between the United States
and Cuba.
Such services were cut off in the 1960s, following the Cuban
revolution that brought Fidel Castro to power.
Last week, the Treasury Department issued a license
authorizing a Palm Beach luxury yacht company, Paul Madden
Associates, to provide charter services to Cuba.
Carnival said its cruise license was approved by the
Treasury Department and the U.S. Department of Commerce and
would be launched in May under its new "fathom" brand, set up
last month to run cruises with humanitarian and cultural themes
to the Dominican Republic.
Carnival will use the 710-passenger vessel, the MV Adonia,
for its Cuba cruises, on the small side for the company, whose
ships typically carry 2,000 to 3,000 people.
Carnival said the cruises would focus on education, the
environment and economic development and feature Spanish lessons
and workshops on the country's heritage. There will be no
casinos or stage shows.
The Cuba cruises will start at $2,990 per person excluding
taxes and other fees. They will be more expensive than typical
regional cruises because of visa costs, paperwork, and the fact
that the U.S. rules require passengers on cruises to Cuba to
spend at least eight hours a day on the ground and participating
in academic, professional, religious or educational programs.
Carnival shares closed up 0.84 percent at $50.20 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
