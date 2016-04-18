April 18 U.S. cruise operator Carnival Corp
said it may delay its voyages to Cuba, scheduled to
start on May 1, unless Cuban authorities allow cruise ships to
operate in the same manner as air charter operations.
Cuban-born Americans cannot visit the island by sea due to a
Cuban law that dates to the Cold War era, and therefore are
barred from joining in Carnival's sailings to the island. People
born in Cuba can, however, travel to the island on an airplane.
Last month, the Miami, Florida-based company said it was the
first cruise ship operator to be approved to sail to Cuba in
over 50 years. However, the company is not allowed to ferry
Cuban-born Americans according to the Cuban law.
