April 23 The chief executive officer of the
Carnival Corp & PLC unit whose ship ran aground off the
coast of Italy in January in a deadly accident is retiring and
will be replaced by the head of another of the cruise operator's
European lines.
Pier Luigi Foschi, 65, will step down as Costa Crociere CEO
on July 1, but will remain as Costa's chairman and keep his seat
on Carnival's board. Carnival said the move was part of its
longtime succession plan for when Foschi hit retirement age.
Foschi will be replaced by Michael Thamm, who is currently
president of Aida Cruises, which is based in Germany and also
part of Carnival Corp.
On Jan. 13, the Costa Concordia, a liner operated by Costa,
hit a reef just off an Italian island and capsized, killing or
hurting dozens. Last month, Carnival slashed its full-year
profit and sales forecast after new bookings fell following the
accident.