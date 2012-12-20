NEW YORK Dec 20 Carnival Corp & Plc
on Thursday reported a sharply lower profit as revenue
continued to be hit by last January's deadly capsizing of one of
its ships, and the cruise operator said bookings for 2013 were
still lagging last year.
Shares were down almost 5 percent in morning trading to
$37.10.
Carnival, which operates lines such as Carnival Cruises and
Holland America, reported net income of $93 million, or 12 cents
per share, on revenue of $2.66 billion for the fourth quarter
ended Nov. 30. That compares with net income of $217 million, or
28 cents share on revenue of $2.82 billion a year earlier.
The company, which faced a drop in demand after its Costa
Concordia cruise liner capsized off the Italian cost in January,
killing 32, said bookings "continue to be behind" 2012 levels
and at lower prices. Carnival also said Europe remains difficult
because of its poor economy, while fuel prices and currency also
affected results.
Carnival forecast 2013 earnings of $2.20 to $2.40 per share.
Analysts were looking for 2013 profit of $2.49 per share.