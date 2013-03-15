March 15 Carnival Corp, the world's
largest cruise operator, on Friday reported a quarterly profit
but posted a drop in the revenue each cabin generates and
lowered its revenue forecast for the year, citing weakness in
Europe and pricing promotions.
Carnival, which operates lines including Carnival Cruises
and Holland America, reported net income of $37 million, or 5
cents per share, on revenue of $3.59 billion for the first
quarter ended Feb. 28. That compares with a loss of $139
million, or 18 cents share on revenue of $3.58 billion a year
earlier, when a deadly accident affecting one of its ships hit
results.
The company, which has had to contend with several
high-profile incidents involving its ships - including its
Triumph vessel that was adrift for days in the Gulf of Mexico
last month after an engine fire - said it now expects net
revenue yields to be flat this year, down from an earlier
forecast that they would rise 1 to 2 percent.