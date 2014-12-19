(Adds details, analyst comment, updates shares)
By Devika Krishna Kumar
Dec 19 Carnival Corp, the world's
largest cruise operator, said Cuba would present "a tremendous
opportunity" if the United States ended its economic embargo on
the Caribbean nation.
The United States and Cuba said on Wednesday they would
restore diplomatic ties, the biggest step towards normalizing
business relations since Washington severed them five decades
ago.
"We are excited about the prospect for Cuba," Carnival Chief
Executive Arnold Donald said on a conference call following the
release of the company's fourth-quarter results.
"There's a lot of pent-up demand to visit Cuba," he said.
The company's shares rose 3.5 percent following Wednesday's
news. They fell as much as 2 percent in early trading on Friday
after the company announced lower-than-expected quarterly sales.
Carnival has been facing intense competition in the
Caribbean, its largest market, as rivals such as Europe-based
MSC Cruises slash prices to attract customers.
Carnival, which has its U.S. headquarters and operational
base in Miami, said cruises to Cuba would allow for "very
fuel-efficient itineraries."
Donald said there were about 11 ports in Cuba that could
accommodate Carnival's ships but added that the country would
require investments in ports and other infrastructure.
Analysts agreed on Cuba's potential for cruise operators.
"I think that (Cuba) is the single greatest, fastest
opportunity for the industry," independent industry analyst
Stewart Chiron told Reuters.
Carnival reported a loss of $102 million, or 13 cents per
share, for the quarter ended Nov. 30, compared with a profit of
$66 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, which has also been hurt by the strong dollar,
took a charge of about $312 million, mostly related to fuel
derivatives.
Excluding items, the company earned 27 cents per share.
Revenue rose less than 2 percent to $3.72 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 20 cents per
share and revenue of $3.81 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Carnival said it expected net revenue yields, which combine
ticket sales and money spent onboard, to rise no more than 1
percent in the first quarter on a constant-currency basis.
This is expected to restrict growth in net revenue yields to
2 percent in fiscal 2015, the company said.
Carnival forecast a profit of 7-11 cents per share for the
first quarter. Analysts on average were expecting 10 cents.
Carnival's shares were up 0.8 percent at $44.86 in afternoon
trading.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)