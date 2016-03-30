* Co raises lower end of FY profit guidance
* Q1 adj shr 39 cents vs est. of 32 cents
(Adds details from conference call, analyst comment; updates
shares)
By Abhijith G
March 30 Carnival Corp reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher ticket
prices and lower fuel costs, and said there had been no dramatic
impact on tourist behavior following the Brussels attacks last
week.
Shares of the world's largest cruise operator jumped 5.2
percent in early trading after the company also raised the lower
end of its full-year profit forecast.
The bumped-up forecast range was a sign of the underlying
strength of the business, since Carnival rarely increases its
full-year forecast after the first quarter, Nomura Securities
analyst Harry Curtis wrote in a note.
Carnival became the first cruise operator to be allowed to
sail to Cuba, following U.S. President Barack Obama's historic
visit to Havana last week.
On Wednesday, the company revised its full-year profit
forecast to $3.20-$3.40 per share from $3.10-$3.40.
Chief Executive Arnold Donald said on a conference call with
analysts that it was too early to know the exact impact from the
Brussels attack but the company was "comfortable" with its
forecast.
The company said it shifted some ships in its Costa cruise
line to China from the challenging trading environment in
Southern Europe in the quarter ended Feb. 29.
Net revenue yield, which takes into account spending per
available berth, rose 5.7 percent in constant currency in the
first quarter.
Carnival's revenue rose 3.4 percent to $3.65 billion - the
first rise in five quarters - marginally beating the average
analyst estimate of $3.63 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
This was in contrast to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd,
which reported revenue below the average analyst estimate last
month.
Carnival's net income nearly tripled to $142 million, or 18
cents per share, for the first quarter, from $49 million, or 6
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Carnival reported a profit of 39 cents per
share, beating the average analyst estimate of 32 cents.
Carnival's shares were up 3.6 percent at $51.44 on
Wednesday. Shares of Royal Caribbean were also up 3 percent.
(Reporting by Abhijith G in Bengaluru, Additional reporting by
Sruthi Ramakrishnan; Editing by Don Sebastian and Shounak
Dasgupta)