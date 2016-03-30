* Co raises lower end of FY profit guidance

By Abhijith G

March 30 Carnival Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher ticket prices and lower fuel costs, and said there had been no dramatic impact on tourist behavior following the Brussels attacks last week.

Shares of the world's largest cruise operator jumped 5.2 percent in early trading after the company also raised the lower end of its full-year profit forecast.

The bumped-up forecast range was a sign of the underlying strength of the business, since Carnival rarely increases its full-year forecast after the first quarter, Nomura Securities analyst Harry Curtis wrote in a note.

Carnival became the first cruise operator to be allowed to sail to Cuba, following U.S. President Barack Obama's historic visit to Havana last week.

On Wednesday, the company revised its full-year profit forecast to $3.20-$3.40 per share from $3.10-$3.40.

Chief Executive Arnold Donald said on a conference call with analysts that it was too early to know the exact impact from the Brussels attack but the company was "comfortable" with its forecast.

The company said it shifted some ships in its Costa cruise line to China from the challenging trading environment in Southern Europe in the quarter ended Feb. 29.

Net revenue yield, which takes into account spending per available berth, rose 5.7 percent in constant currency in the first quarter.

Carnival's revenue rose 3.4 percent to $3.65 billion - the first rise in five quarters - marginally beating the average analyst estimate of $3.63 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

This was in contrast to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, which reported revenue below the average analyst estimate last month.

Carnival's net income nearly tripled to $142 million, or 18 cents per share, for the first quarter, from $49 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Carnival reported a profit of 39 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 32 cents.

Carnival's shares were up 3.6 percent at $51.44 on Wednesday. Shares of Royal Caribbean were also up 3 percent.