Feb 20 The owner of the stricken Carnival
Triumph cruise ship was hit by a lawsuit seeking class action
status for stranding more than 3,000 passengers for five days on
a ship without electricity or adequate sanitation.
Carnival Corp should be held liable for physical and
emotional anguish inflicted on the passengers as well as
punitive damages, according to the lawsuit by Matt and Melissa
Crusan. The lawsuit was filed on Monday in U.S. federal court in
Miami.
The Triumph was towed into Mobile, Alabama on Thursday,
four days after a fire knocked out the ship's power while it was
off the coast of Mexico.
The lawsuit alleged the world's largest cruise company
failed to provide a seaworthy ship. In addition, "motivated
solely by financial gain" Carnival negligently brought the
Triumph to Mobile, where it would be repaired, rather than a
closer Mexican port. That decision extended the trip by 350
miles, the plaintiffs said.
Passengers were exposed to disease as sewage and "human
waste sloshed around the vessel as the vessel listed while
drifting and/or while under tow," according to the lawsuit.
A Carnival spokesman, Vance Gulliksen, said the company does
not comment on pending litigation.
The lawsuit seeks to represent all of the passengers on the
stricken cruise.
The complaint said that the Triumph ticket limits
passengers' rights to bring a class action, but that provision
should be voided by Carnival's negligence in using an
unseaworthy vessel and not towing the ship to the nearest port.
Carnival has offered Triumph passengers $500, reimbursement
for their transportation and many onboard costs, and given them
a credit toward a future cruise equal to the amount they paid
for the Triumph vacation.
Jim Walker, who specializes in representing cruise ship
passengers, told Reuters last week that the compensation offer
was probably more than Triumph passengers would likely win in
court. Walker is not involved in this suit and said he is
unlikely to bring a case.
The class action lawsuit, which was filed by the Lipcon,
Margulies, Alsina & Winkleman law firm in Miami, is at least the
second by a Triumph passenger. On Friday, Cassie Terry of
Brazoria County, Texas sued Carnival.
Michael Winkleman, an attorney with Lipcon, Margulies could
not be reached for comment.
Like the Crusans, Terry sued for the conditions aboard the
ship, which lacked working toilets and proper ventilation.
The case is Matt Crusan and Melissa Crusan v Carnival Corp,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida, No. 13-20592.