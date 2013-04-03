MIAMI, April 3 Strong winds caused the Carnival
cruise ship Triumph to break loose on Wednesday from its
moorings at an Alabama dock where it was being repaired after
its ill-fated cruise in February, a company spokesman said.
Spokesman Vance Gulliksen said he did not know whether
anyone had been hurt at the dock in Mobile, Alabama and could
not confirm news reports that a hole was gashed in the side of
the ship. He said the cruise ship drifted into a cargo vessel.
The Triumph was undergoing repairs after an engine fire left
it adrift in the Gulf of Mexico for five days in February with
over 4,000 passengers aboard, leading to overflowing toilets and
stinking conditions.
"The ship drifted and is currently resting against a cargo
vessel. Tug boats and the U.S. Coast Guard are on site,"
Gulliksen said.
Mobile Fire and Rescue Department spokesman Steve Huffman
said the strong wind gusts also blew a guard shack that was two
docks away from the Triumph into the river.
The shack had two workers inside, he said. One man had been
rescued and transported to a local hospital, and emergency
workers were searching for a second man, he said.
Last month, Carnival lowered its profit forecast primarily
because of the expenses to fix the Triumph and lost bookings to
$1.80 to $2.10 per share from its earlier forecast of $2.20 and
$2.40.
Two weeks ago, Carnival Cruise Lines canceled 10 more
cruises aboard its ship Triumph and the ship's return to service
was pushed back to June 3.