MIAMI, April 3 Strong winds caused the Carnival cruise ship Triumph to break loose on Wednesday from its moorings at an Alabama dock where it was being repaired after its ill-fated cruise in February, a company spokesman said.

Spokesman Vance Gulliksen said he did not know whether anyone had been hurt at the dock in Mobile, Alabama and could not confirm news reports that a hole was gashed in the side of the ship. He said the cruise ship drifted into a cargo vessel.

The Triumph was undergoing repairs after an engine fire left it adrift in the Gulf of Mexico for five days in February with over 4,000 passengers aboard, leading to overflowing toilets and stinking conditions.

"The ship drifted and is currently resting against a cargo vessel. Tug boats and the U.S. Coast Guard are on site," Gulliksen said.

Mobile Fire and Rescue Department spokesman Steve Huffman said the strong wind gusts also blew a guard shack that was two docks away from the Triumph into the river.

The shack had two workers inside, he said. One man had been rescued and transported to a local hospital, and emergency workers were searching for a second man, he said.

Last month, Carnival lowered its profit forecast primarily because of the expenses to fix the Triumph and lost bookings to $1.80 to $2.10 per share from its earlier forecast of $2.20 and $2.40.

Two weeks ago, Carnival Cruise Lines canceled 10 more cruises aboard its ship Triumph and the ship's return to service was pushed back to June 3.